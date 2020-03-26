2020 Class B Boys Basketball All-State Team

Three of the first Class-B Boys First-Team All-State Basketball players are also finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award.

They are Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, Carson Henningsgard from Hillsboro-Central Valley and Richland's Cole Myers.

Henningsgard is a unanimous selection.

Carrington's Seth Nelson moved up from second-team last year and Jaden Hamilton of Rugby are also First-Team All-State players.

Region Seven and Region Three have a trio of athletes on the second-team. They are Trey Brandt of Beach, Gage Swanson from Beach and Linton-HMB's LLucas Schumacher.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes on the All-State teams and the entire list is below:

First Team

Carson Henningsgard, Hillsboro-Central Valley Sr. (unanimous) 22.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg

Sr. 25 ppg, 11 rpg, 4 apg

Cole Myers, Richland, Sr. 22.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg

Seth Nelson, Carrington, Sr. 23.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 2.5 apg

Jaden Hamilton, Rugby, Sr. 20.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.0 apg

Second Team

Trey Brandt, Beulah, Soph.

Gage Swanson, Beach, Sr.

Lucas Schumacher, Linton-HMB, Jr.

Jesse White, White Shield, Jr.

Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin, Soph.

Bo Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Sr.

Doug Yankton, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Sr.

Avery Thorsgard, Hatton-Northwood, Sr.

Scott Wagner, Ellendale, Soph.

Andy Freier, Kindred, Sr.

Rhett Hanson, Stanley, Sr.

