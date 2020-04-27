Increase in food stamp requests in Ward County amid COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of the coronavirus took a toll on many Ward County families, leading to a spike in food stamp applications.

According to Ward County officials, rates of applications are up at least 37 percent since mid-March.

In March of 2020, roughly 109 people applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits per day.

That is nearly 30 more than the 80 that applied per day last year at the same time.

County leaders said they are working as fast as they can to evaluate each application.

“Adding flexibility to do telephone interviews for SNAP and TANF applications, they have work requirement exemptions during this time, which has allowed us to expedite the processing of all the SNAP and TANF medical applications that we're receiving at this time,” said Lana Pardon, a human service program administrator in Minot.

ND Human Services started issuing extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for March and April

to some SNAP households in the state.

