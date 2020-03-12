iMagicon to go on as scheduled in Minot, for now

Organizers for iMagicon say the 6th annual event will go on as scheduled, for now, in the wake of growing concerns over COVID-19.

Leann Mellum tells Your News Leader the annual comicon-style event will continue, though they are monitoring the situation, and keeping in close contact with the North Dakota Department of Health.

Mellum says they are also going to be taking precautionary measures such as having hand sanitizer around the venue, and having a sanitary team wipe down doors and surfaces, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The 2020 iMagicon is scheduled for April 24-26 at the Minot Auditorium.

