Tom Ross, Stephan Podrygula, Carrie Evans were elected to the Minot City Council in Tuesday's election, unofficial results indicate, according to County Auditor Devra Smestad.

Tom Ross led the voting with 5260 votes, followed by incumbent Stephan Podrygula with 4663 votes.

Carrie Evans rounded out the top three with 4511.

Roscoe Streyle came in fourth with 3891, and Scott Burlingame in fifth with 3674.

The results are unofficial, pending canvassing.