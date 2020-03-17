Zone Board votes against investigation of Burleigh County Social Services

Current and former employees say there's a hostile working environment at Burleigh County Social Services, which they say could be putting child development in danger.

The Zone Board voted against an investigation at its special meeting.

At a previous meeting the decision to investigate resulted in a 3-3 tie vote. This time all seven members were present at the meeting. The two state senators voted in favor of an investigation, and all five county commissioners voted against.

Sen. Erin Oban released a statement saying: "The Commissioners' unanimous lack of desire to have an unbiased party review that information reaffirms their own opinions and ignores the many concerns from community stakeholders necessary to uphold the integrity and conuct the work of this very important agency."

At issue is a potential investigation into Burleigh County Social Services concerning accusations about hostile work environment. Past employees say they didn't feel safe to report issues to HR for fear of reprisal.

"The folks at my clinic have had numerous experiences where they've seen children's psychological and emotional well being and stability destabilized because of poor decisions or inadequate decisions that are being made at Burleigh County Social Services." said Dr. Tami DeCoteau, Clinical Psychologist.

The Social Services Director Kim Osadchuk declined to comment at the meeting. She is a candidate to be made the Burleigh County Zone Director at the end of the month.

"As part of the interview process I think a lot of the questions that have been asked will be asked again, and they will determine if we should go forward from there." said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox was one member that voted yes last time, and says he changed his mind after reviewing complaints. He says he didn't find enough cause for an investigation.

Social services is switching from county to state funding this year, which is why the board now includes two state senators.

The board is required to select a zone director by the end of the month. ​