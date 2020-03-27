Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website

Many schools and campuses are shut down, but there are many businesses that are still operating.

The Your News Leader team has created a singular source on our website for you to find out the status of local businesses.

“Because it was just so many different ways of trying to get your message out there that you're open, we needed to funnel all of that down into one source,” said Darrell Olson, KFYR-TV team member.

Although some businesses are closed, many are experimenting with new ways to stay open.

For more information, or to submit and entry, follow this link: https://www.kfyrtv.com/content/news/?article=568970011