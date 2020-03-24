Young Bismarck woman with COVID-19 wants others to flatten the curve

A Bismarck woman is speaking out about her experience with the Coronavirus trying to get younger generations to take the illness seriously.

Alicia Rich is still in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Her family initially wanted to stay quiet out of fear from the community. Rich says she wants her generation to take action after seeing videos large crowds partying at the beach.

"Just for the sake of the people who do have underlying health problems. You know, their grandparents or their parents or any other family members, while they're still going out and having fun and partying and other things...they could possibly give it to one of them which is just, really scary," said Rich​.

Rich has a mild case of Coronavirus but her family doesn't plan to leave the house until she's symptom free for 14 days.