Young Bismarck woman recovers from COVID-19; plans to donate plasma for research

We have good news for you. Last week we told you about a young Bismarck woman with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Now, we're happy to report she has made a full recovery.

Alicia Rich has recovered from virus, but still feels a little tired from fighting the illness. She plans to donate plasma to BioLife Services in Bismarck to help find a vaccine.

"The whole reason I went public with this was to try to make a difference and by (donating plasma), I can really make a difference," said COVID-19 survivor, Alicia Rich.

Rich says the health department said it's possible her anti-bodies built up a resistance to COVID-19, though more research is needed to confirm. Her parents remain in quarantine as a precaution.