YWCA Minot launches diaper pantry

A Minot nonprofit is working to make sure parents can provide diapers for their children.

This week the YWCA announced the launch of a diaper pantry.

Once per month families may visit the pantry to get diapers or a cloth diaper loan kit.

YWCA executive director Meghan von Behren said they wanted to fill a need that they saw in the community.

“We launched on Sunday Mother's Day. By Monday morning when I got in the office, I had voicemails like crazy asking for help. All day yesterday our phones were blowing up. Our emails were blowing up. We've had applicants today, six people already,” said von Behren.

For information on eligibility or to see how you can donate to the pantry visit the YWCA Minot website.


