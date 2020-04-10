Worshipers in Minot hold parking lot prayer service for Good Friday

A parish in the Magic City did something unique Friday to celebrate Good Friday.

Worshipers from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church gathered in the church parking lot to celebrate the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

“To share prayer with the community of Minot, it’s a gift," said Denis Gendreau, a parishioner.

Parishioners tuned into 91.1 FM in order to pray along with the broadcast.

"To come together as a prayerful community, Our Lady of Grace has graced us with this gift, and it’s moving," Gendreau said.

Dozens of followers attended the parking lot prayer service.

Earlier this week, leadership at the church said it means lot to them to be able to still unify during this time.

"Since we cannot meet together in the church, we thought this would be a good way for people to be able to join in, and doing something special on Good Friday, as a way of keeping their faith strong and also doing something in solidarity with other believers," said Father Bruce Krebs.

Giving people the chance to worship, in the era of social distancing.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic church will also offer another parking lot service for Divine Mercy on Sun., April 19

