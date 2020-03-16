Working Bismarck parents scramble to make plans for their kids at home

Classes for grades k through 12 have been canceled for the time being due to the coronavirus. Many parents are now having to make plans for their kids. Ashley Johnson is one of them.

Johnson is a working mother of one son.

She says the class cancellations have left her in a tough predicament.

Both Johnson and her husband work full time and she says they rely on their son's school to take care of him during the day.

Her son is in kindergarten and too young to stay home alone. Since school is not an option, they've had to scramble to make sure he's taken care of.

"I don't want to send him to grandparents' houses because they would be in the age demographic of being infected with something. And then, we didn't have full time daycare lined up during the school year because he does go to school," said Johnson.

Johnson says she's one of the lucky ones. She and her husband have opted for a family friend's older child to babysit their son while they're at work However, she says many people don't have that option readily available.

People across the state are volunteering their time to watch young children.

You can find a short-term babysitter on the "Bisman Community Coronavirus Caravan" Facebook page and some churches, like St. John Lutheran Church in Dickinson, are offering child care services as well.