Workers Comp deadlines could be extended

State lawmakers approved the bill draft that would extend deadlines for Workers Compensation claims.

The bill would give employees an extra 15 days to file an appeal to a Worker's Compensation ruling; from 30 days to 45.

Lawmakers said there have been problems in recent years of informing injured workers of the rulings. Issues ranged from changing health circumstances, to weather affecting mail delivery, to failing to forward mail after changing addresses. However, digital platforms are already affecting processing.

"We have two ways of submitting claims. One is one paper and mailing it to us, the other one is going to be our online claim filing. That online claim filing, since I've been here, has gone from about 30% of claims, and right now we are up to about 70% of claims being filed online,” said Judge Tim Dawson, Administrative Hearings director.

There was an effort in 2010 to extend the deadline after an employee didn't receive their letter due to international travel. Rather than extending the deadline, the committee settled for making phone calls as a second notification.

From November 2019 to April 2020, there have been 56 Worker's Comp rulings, resulting in an average of 179 days granted per decision. That's down from December 2018 when there were 78 rulings over a six-month span with 282 days on average, all according to North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance.

