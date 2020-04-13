Work begins on Minot's first roundabout

Construction started Monday on Minot's first roundabout.

Contractors began closing the intersection of 31st Avenue Southeast and 13th Street Southeast today to start a project they say is much needed.

"31st Ave Southeast is an old, older street section," said project manager Josh Olson.

While 12th and 13 Streets will be restricted from accessing 31st Avenue, 11th Street and 31st Street will remain open.

Project leaders encourage drivers to use 37th Avenue Southeast to get to South Broadway.

“There is no official sign detour, but that's just an alternative route that we feel will work for that part of the town to get around the work zone,” Olson said.

Now that traffic is blocked they will begin work on utilities located near the intersection.

Olson said they are doing everything they can to protect workers health and safety, in light of the pandemic.

"Not only the CDC but the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Department of Health have put some guidelines out there for us to follow, and we plan on following them," said Olson.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of October.