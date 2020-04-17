Women United supports Girls Who Code with donation

A Minot non-profit that benefits children got some help to fund a STEM class for young girls, thanks to Women United.

Girls Who Code, an initiative brought to Minot by Full STEAM Ahead, just received a $5,000 donation from Women United.

The money was raised during their annual Little Black Dress fundraiser.

Organizers with Full STEAM Ahead said they were excited to be the recipient of this year's fundraiser.

“The $5,000 means that we get to kick off this program in the community. We have had Girls Who Code on our radar for a couple of years to bring to the community, but we just didn't have the funding behind it, and so this will allow us to bring a brand new program that's never been in this area to young women,” said Allison Auch, Executive director of Full STEAM Ahead.

Girls Who Code aims to help close the gender gap in technology-based fields.

