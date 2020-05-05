Woman pleads guilty to high speed chase, sentenced to 80 days

According to court documents, a South Dakota woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four charges related to a high speed pursuit on Highway 1806.

Court documents show 26-year-old Lexi Gayton was sentenced to 80 days in prison for fleeing BIA officers at speeds over 100 mph in February.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they used spike strips to stop Gayton. She then drove into a ditch and began running said troopers.

Gayton pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, fleeing from police officers, driving a motor vehicle under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

