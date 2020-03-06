Woman pleads guilty to driving with a man on the hood of her car

A Bismarck woman pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and aggravated assault Friday morning.

Bismarck police say 25-year-old Brittany Miller drove her car eight blocks with a man on the hood of her car in Janurary.

The victim told police Miller drove toward him and his father. The father was hit by the car and was thrown into the air.

The victim told police he jumped onto Miller's car to avoid being hit and was holding onto the hood.

Miller is sentenced to two years’ probation.