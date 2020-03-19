Woman killed in Williston crash

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say a 35-year-old woman from Williston died in a car crash Wednesday night on Highway 2 and 141st Avenue Northwest.

It happened just after 10:30 pm.

Troopers say the woman was a passenger in a car that didn't stop at a stop sign, and t-boned another driver.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. First responders are waiting to contact her family before releasing her name.

Grace Reader, 27, was driving the car. Troopers say she had serious injuries and is being treating at a hospital in Williston along with the driver and passenger of the other car, who both had minor injuries.

Highway patrol is investigating.

