Woman dies from hit and run injuries in Bismarck

A Bismarck woman involved in a hit and run has died from her injuries.

The family of 32-year-old Amber Rebel said she died Monday night from traumatic injuries.

Her family described her injuries as critical with multiple broken bones including both femurs and a shattered pelvis.

Bismarck Police say Rebel was hit near the Staybridge Suites on Gateway Ave on June 3.

Police said they located the suspect and vehicle two days later.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Bismarck Police Department to see if any charges will be filed, but have not heard back.

