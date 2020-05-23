Woman arrested after high speed chase on Highway 83

A woman is in custody tonight, after leading police on a high speed chase through two counties.

It started in Bismarck this afternoon, where police said the woman was involved in a hit and run. The woman fled the scene, and although her vehicle was heavily damaged, she and led police on a chase through town, and eventually on Highway 83 north of Bismarck.

Burleigh County deputies took over the pursuit then, which reached speeds of 90 miles an hour. She crossed into McLean county, where she crashed into a utility pole and her car caught on fire. Deputies say the car was fully engulfed in flames, but the driver was not hurt.

It is unclear if there were other people in the car.

She could face charges in Bismarck, Burleigh County and McLean County.