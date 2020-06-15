Woman accused of killing Texas man in crash pleads not guilty

A Fort Yates woman pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a Texas man on Highway 1806.

Twenty-eight-year-old Terri Yellowhammer also pleaded not guilty to criminal vehicular injury, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Yellowhammer hit another vehicle head-on on May 6, killing one of the occupants and injuring another.

Yellowhammer told troopers she had smoked meth the night before and her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

A Morton County judge set Yellowhammer's trial for August 25.

