With people gone, moose takes over downtown Berthold

With humans around the world, winding down their usual daily activities to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, animals are feeling more comfortable in populated areas.

A classic example of this occurred Saturday afternoon in Berthold, where a moose was spotted strolling down Main Street, uninhibited.

Police Chief Al Schmidt took a photo of the animal around 2 p.m.

Schmidt says the moose went from yard to yard for roughly two hours.

Photo courtesy: Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt