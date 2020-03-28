With people gone, moose takes over downtown Berthold

BERTHOLD, N.D. – With humans around the world, winding down their usual daily activities to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, animals are feeling more comfortable in populated areas.
A classic example of this occurred Saturday afternoon in Berthold, where a moose was spotted strolling down Main Street, uninhibited.
Police Chief Al Schmidt took a photo of the animal around 2 p.m.
Schmidt says the moose went from yard to yard for roughly two hours.
Photo courtesy: Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt