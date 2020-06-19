Winner! Lottery player wins $25K a year for life in Minot

Someone who played North Dakota Lucky for Life in Minot just got a whole lot richer.

The North Dakota Lottery said Friday that a Lucky for Life player won the grand prize of $25,000 for life during Thursday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 16, 27, 34 and the Lucky Ball was 2.

The winner purchased the ticket at Safari Fuels at 1500 37th Avenue SW in Minot.

The winner will have the option of either the $25,000 a year for life, or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The lottery said no one has come forward as of Friday morning to claim the prize.

Lottery officials said this is the seventh such winner in North Dakota.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery in Bismarck. Since the Lottery office is currently closed to the public, winners must contact the Lottery by telephone first to receive special instructions and make arrangements to claim their prize.

The ND Lottery can be reached at: (701) 328-1574. You can find more information in the link attached to this story.