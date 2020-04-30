Winner! $1 Million Powerball ticket sold in New Town

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in New Town just became a whole lot richer.

The North Dakota Lottery says someone who purchased a ticket at Jason’s Super Foods won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 20, 49, 61, 67, and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The winner matched five white balls.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, and prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery in Bismarck.

Since the office is currently closed to the public, winners should contact the ND Lottery by telephone first to receive special instructions to claim their prize.

The number to call is: (710) 328-1574.

The jackpot for the May 2 drawing is $51 million.

Jason’s Super Foods will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

