Wing man arrested for terrorizing, accused of demanding money at gunpoint

A Wing man is accused of pointing a gun and demanding money from a woman in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say 28-year-old Lorin St. Claire pulled a gun on a woman outside of her home on Monday night.

Officers say the victim was outside of her home on North 3rd Street, when St. Claire pulled alongside of her and pointed a gun at her while demanding money.

According to the affidavit, the victim told St. Claire he had the wrong person.

Burleigh County deputies stopped St. Claire later in the day and found a black handgun under his car seat.

St. Claire was charged with terrorizing.

