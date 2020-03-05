Wing Public School trying 4-day school week

The Wing Public School is trying out a four-day school week.

However, students can still come in on their day off.

Although students don't have to go to school Friday, teachers are there from nine to noon working with students one on one to make sure they understand what was taught in the classroom that week.

Superintendent and Principal David Goetz says he's seen burnout with teachers and students by the time May comes around and hopes this four day plan will resolve this.

Goetz said, "This time of year seems to be a struggle because of the long days with no sun. It seems like it just gets longer and longer and then at that point we start to see our students are going to burnout our teachers start to burnout."

The first day of the semester-long trial was Valentine's Day and Goetz says stress levels decreased.

Goetz said, "I did talk with the teachers afterwards and got their intake. I talked with some of the students that first day. The students say they have less stress on that day. The teachers felt that it was a lot better because we turn off all the bells, there's no force to go to the next class."

Goetz also says teachers are less stressed because their prep that usually gets done on the weekend is now getting done in the afternoon.

The district hopes to make a formal school board decision about the four-day week in May.

