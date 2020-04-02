Willow City bar owner cited for violating Gov. Burgum's executive order

The owner of a bar and restaurant in rural Bottineau County is in the middle of a legal battle with the state after prosecutors accused him of violating Gov. Burgum’s order last month to close in-house operations.

According to court records, prosecutors charged 64-year-old David Corum, the operator of Gunslinger Grill, with five infractions between March 25-28 for “violation of the governor’s proclamation.”

Corum said he pleaded not guilty on three of the charges, and will appear again on the remaining charges April 14.

Corum is currently under a court order from the judge not to operate, and said he is complying.

He told Your News Leader that, once the Governor’s executive order came down, he posted on the outside the establishment that he was no longer under license, and that the property was no longer open to the public.

He said he had no problem with the governor working with his executive branch to issue orders to those who handle licensing.

Corum said those who attended by invitation-only could offer donations, and no one was earning a wage.

“I don't mean to say this rude, he's not my daddy. He's not going to tell me to go to my room. He's not going to tell me I gotta skip supper and go to my room. I'm not going to tolerate it. It's just absolute nonsense,” Corum said.

Corum did say that, while he publicly announced he was no longer licensed, he may have not made his intentions clearly known with the licensing office.

The infractions carry no jail time, though Corum could face up to $1,000 in fines.

Bottineau County Sheriff Steve Watson said that the department has been monitoring Gunslinger Grill, and it was not operating Wednesday night.

Your News Leader reached out to the state prosecutor in the case for comment, and are waiting for a response.

