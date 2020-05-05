Williston's movie theater will remain closed

People in the Williston area might not be able to enjoy going to the movies at the Grand Theater until July.

Owner Ryan Agnes says he was looking into opening May 8, but no new movies will be coming out until July, so he decided to wait.

The theater could’ve played old films, but they’d still have to buy the rights to run those, and weren’t sure if enough customers would be interested.

To bring in some revenue during the pandemic, the Grand has been selling concession items drive-thru style, and they plan on doing that until the theater reopens. When the business does open its doors again, there will be a “new normal.”

“We would have our sellout at 20% auditoriums capacity,” added Agnes.

“Which might sound really low, but in our big theater that’s still 50 people. When you mark off every other row, and people sit a couple apart, you end up around 20%.”

Agnes says they’ve been taking advantage of the empty movie theaters.

He says there’s some maintenance and painting to catch up on at the 100-year-old building.

