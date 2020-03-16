Williston's hospital restricts visitation for COVID-19

Visitation has been restricted at Williston’s CHI Saint Alexius Hospital to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The hospital is not allowing any visitors in the Emergency Room or Dialysis Unit. Patients are limited to one visitor at a time, but they need to be 18 years of age or older.

The entrances are limited to the Pediatric, Central Registration, and Emergency Department doors. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hospital staff say the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.