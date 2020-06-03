Williston's first pediatric walk-in clinic to open

Williston's first pediatric walk-in clinic is opening next week.

Chatter Pediatric owner Katie Kringen and staff have been working on the clinic for over a year and will soon be able to treat illnesses as well as conduct school physicals, immunizations, blood work, all without an appointment.

The clinic is located below Kringen's pediatric therapy practice and houses five exam rooms. They recently hired their first family nurse practitioner and are excited to offer another resource to families in the area.

"It was tough. It was tough to get kids into doctors here in town and just tough to get appointments when you needed one quick. So this is a place where you can quickly get in, quickly get out and be able to see a provider in town," said Kringen.

To learn more about the services offered and hours of operation, check out the Chatter Pediatric Walk-In Clinic Facebook page.

