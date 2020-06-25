Williston's drive-up food distribution draws big crowd

About 540 boxes of food were distributed to people in Williston Thursday. The CARES Act farm to families program gives food to folks for free.

Cars lined up at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds filled with families waiting to pick up their own box containing 7 different types of fresh produce.

It’s giving a lot of people the boost they need during a time filled with uncertainties.

“My husband is on partial unemployment, so he’s only getting like 17 hours a week, and we have four kids and I’m pregnant with my fifth. So obviously that’s a big help to us," said Williston resident, Cindy Olson.

This was Williston’s second farm to families drive, which drew an even bigger crowd than the first.

“According to our intake so far, we’re seeing a lot of new faces,” said Great Plains Food Bank regional services manager, Rachel Monge.

More than 15 Great Plains Food Bank volunteers distributed boxes in Williston, which is just one of 11 cities across the state where these events have become popular.

“In every event we are running out. In some cases, we are running out in the first 45 minutes to an hour. Last time we were in Williston, we ran out as well. We expect to run out in a short amount of time today," added Monge.

Due to high demand, the amount of boxes Williston receives every other week will double to 1,400 in July, which will also allow food to be distributed to different communities outside of Williston.