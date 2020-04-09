Williston's XWA is feeling pressure

North Dakota airports have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Enplanement numbers were released Thursday, showing that 60,000 people traveled out of the state by plane last month compared to 107,000 in March last year.

The number of people traveling out of Williston’s XWA decreased by more than 2,400 passengers compared to 2019, and flights leaving the city have decreased from 5 to 2.

Plans to increase Williston to seven flights in June are still scheduled, but due to the uncertainty about how long COVID-19 and low oil-prices could affect air-travel demands, they are subject to change.

City of Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas said, “It far exceeds what we saw in the slowdown in 2015 and 2016. It is something the rest of the country is feeling. It’s just unprecedented.”

The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission stated that boardings in North Dakota are currently estimated to be at 5% of their normal numbers. Dudas said within the next couple of months, the XWA will definitely need extra financial support expected from the $2 trillion CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump.

