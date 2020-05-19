Williston’s Summer Nights on Main series canceled

The Williston Downtowner’s Association Board of Directors has canceled the 2020 Summer Nights on Main series.

In a press release, organizers say they are unable to adhere to the guidelines and requirements for large events set forth by the state.

While this event is canceled, several other regularly scheduled events will go on as planned, like the Main Street Market on Saturdays starting July 11, and the Art and Wine Walk on September 10.

For more information on upcoming events, visit willistondowntown.com

