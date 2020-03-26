Williston's Rickard Elementary holds parade

Schools in Williston will switch to online learning next week per Gov. Doug Burgum's order to close all school buildings.

Teachers at Rickard Elementary wanted to let their students know how much they missed them during these unprecedented times. A parade of cars lined up outside the school Thursday afternoon as students and parents made the procession, waving at teachers and staff holding signs and shouting words of encouragement.

The school is using the next two days to let parents come and pick up their child’s belongings and any instructional material required for the remainder of the year. The change is vital for social distancing during the pandemic, but staff is still trying to adjust to the new normal.

"It's pretty sad because I miss the kids, but it's better to keep away than be all together during this. I think online should be good for them," said McKenzie Larson, third grade paraprofessional.

Distance learning will begin on Wednesday, April 1 until further notice.

