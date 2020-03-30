Williston’s 93rd Annual Band Day postponed

The city’s largest celebration is traditionally held every Mother’s Day weekend, but this year it will take place sometime in Fall due to the CDC’s COVID-19 recommendations.

Gathering as a community, traveling in buses, and congregating for marching band practice would go against state and federal health recommendations.

In a press-release, the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Amy Krueger said: “The heart of Band Day is really our student marching bands. We want our students, their families and our communities to be healthy above all else.”

The CVB says Band Day 2020 will be unique, and they’re excited about the possibilities a later event might bring.

They’re contacting student marching bands, professional guest bands, and vendors. A new Fall event-date will be announced by the end of April.