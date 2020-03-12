Williston schools take precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

Williston schools are taking precautions to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The large student-population, along with frequent travel means Williston Public School District #1 is taking the threat of spreading the COVID-19 disease seriously, said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake.

They are reminding students and staff of the importance of staying home if they’re sick, and being mindful about simple but important things, like washing hands. There are no reported cases of infection in the immediate area, so most of what the district is suggesting has to do with self-regulation.

Dr. Thake added, “We have so many students who come from all over the world, who’s families come to work in Williston, and there’s a lot of travelling that takes place with that. If we’re in an area that has been exposed, we need to make sure we’re taking the necessary steps to get ourselves tested or to make sure we quarantine,” said Thake.

The district wants to be proactive and not reactive, so they will continue to work closely the state health department and follow CDC recommendations.