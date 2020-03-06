Williston school district steps up operations to help homeless students

Williston Public School District #1 social workers say they're seeing an increase of struggling families in need of food and other assistance this school year.

Due to a lack of accessible food pantries in town, the district receives a monthly supply of non-perishables from Fargo's Great Plains Food Bank to stock pantries at McVay Elementary, the middle school, and the high school.

Homeless liaison for the district Allison Stensland says they currently have 325 homeless students enrolled and are actively serving 253 of them. These are students living in shelters, hotels, campers, or with friends and relatives that don't have custody of them. To serve those students, Stensland wants pantries at nine schools this fall, but food isn't the only assistance the district provides.

"We've been able to help with shut-off notices throughout the year. We've been able to help with lodging expenses when it comes to emergency needs with hotels. We've been able to help with vehicles things, tires, working with other agencies to get donations for tires or small vehicle repairs done. We've helped with a dental need and some medication needs," Stensland said.

Stensland says the homeless population will continue to grow as summer approaches and through community involvement, they've been able to step-up operations.

"I've had a lot of companies come forward, different groups this year. It's been amazing. Monetary donations have been amazing. People willing to go out and buy things," Stensland said.

To donate or see a list of needs for the district, visit the Coyote Pups Facebook page.

