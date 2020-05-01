Williston salons reopen

Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order to close down dine-in restaurants and personal care providers has officially expired. Those long-awaited hair cuts are just around the corner, but for cosmetologists, getting back into the salon isn’t that simple.

Owner and operator of All the Rage Hair Studio Miriah Haas said, “We record your temperature, and we do have you sign a release, kind of a waiver saying that they understand their responsibility of being healthy when they walk in the door, knowing they don’t have any underlying issues just to cover all of our bases.”

They also locked their doors, clean and disinfect between every appointment and require everyone to wear masks.

Although their happy to serve their clients once again, there’s still a lot to catch up on with two months of cancelled appointments.

All the Rage client Renee stated, “My appointment was actually supposed to be the first day that everything was shut down.”

Just because the mandated closing has expired doesn’t mean everyone is able to go back to work.

“A lot of our stylists and technicians are moms,” added Haas. “So they have kids at home still doing home-schooling you know, with no daycare, all of that too, so that’s also been a struggle trying to come back in.”

Haas says they’re staying positive, and it will all work out in the end.