Williston nursing home testing event; hopeful to resume visitation

Williston's Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home partnered with the Department of Health to hold another round of COVID-19 testing Tuesday for all residents and staff.

The serial testing performed Tuesday will hopefully green light Bethel to begin the Vulnerable Population Protection Plan, a three phased-approach to resuming visitations. Gov. Doug Burgum signed the executive order last Friday which states approval is dependent upon the prevalence of COVID-19 throughout the county and the number of active cases among residents at the facility. Phase one allows facilities to reinstate community dining and other group activities.

"We don't have anybody that's ill right now, both staff and residents, so I'm hopeful. It will be nice for them to be able to see each other. That's been hard too. They get limited exposure with other residents, but it will be nice to actually see faces," says Tammy Peterson, director of Nursing Services.

She hopes they are approved for phase one by the end of the week with another round of testing to follow in 14 days. Forty long-term care facilities in North Dakota have already been approved for the first phase.

