Williston mass testing canceled due to shortage of supplies

A drive-thru mass COVID-19 testing event at Williston High School has been canceled due to a shortage of testing supplies.

Williams County’s two-day event has been cut short. Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people with COVID-19 symptoms were going to be able to get tested, but the North Dakota Department of Health microbiology lab has a shortage of testing supplies.

Monday’s private testing event was opened to the public shortly before Tuesday’s was cancelled. It’s open until 4 p.m., and anyone over the age of 12 exhibiting symptoms is encouraged to go.

Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Williams County Emergency Management say future testing sites will be announced on their websites and Facebook pages.

