Williston man sentenced for burning child with hot water

A judge sentenced a Williston man on Monday after he pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2017.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Marcus McCoy will spend 9.5 years in prison and serve five years probation.

He'll get credit for more than 2.5 years time served, so he's scheduled to be released in 2027.

According to prosecutors, McCoy was accused of scalding a 2-year-old girl in hot water two years ago in April.

McCoy told officers the girl soiled her diaper, so he started a bath in the kitchen sink and the girl fell in.

Doctors in the case says the burns were suspicious and not consistent with McCoy’s claims.