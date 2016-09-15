Williston man pleads not guilty to GSI charge

A Williston man has pleaded not guilty to a felony gross sexual imposition charge in McKenzie County.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Brandon Becker met a 17-year-old through the cell phone app Grinder. The McKenzie County Sheriff's Department says Becker inappropriately touched the individual and didn't stop when told to do so.

Court documents say Becker forced himself on the victim, causing him to black out. Law enforcement officials say after the incident, Becker deleted texts from the victim's cell phone and left the scene.

Becker’s jury trial has been scheduled for December.