Bond set at $50K for Williston man charged with manslaughter

UPDATE 3/4: A judge set the bond for a Williston man accused of killing his roommate at $50,000.

Twenty-four-year-old Cody Hartman is charged with manslaughter after the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson. Hartman and Maxson lived together.

Police say Hartman punched Maxson one or more times, then went to bed. Maxson was found dead in the room where police say the fight occurred.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 1.

UPDATE 3:30 PM 3/3: A Williston man is charged with manslaughter after the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson.

Police say 24-year-old Cody Hartman struck Maxson one or more times with his fist, then went to bed.

Maxson was found dead in the room where the altercation happened.

Police say Hartman had blood on himself and injuries consistent with striking someone with his fists.

A bond hearing date has not yet been set.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Williston man is in jail with pending murder charges after police found 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson dead in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive Sunday morning.

Officers say 24-year-old Cody Hartman was arrested in relation to Maxson’s death, but gave no additional information.

We’ll update you as soon as more information is available.