Williston lab assists in COVID-19 fight

A medical testing lab in Williston is playing an assisting role in the fight against COVID-19, and will soon get even more directly involved. MedScan Williston’s sister-lab Altru Diagnostics in Houston, Texas, has gotten very busy conducting 1,200 COVID-19 tests every day, so Williston is taking on some important, long-distance work.

Williston’s MedScan lab gets about 450 blood and urine samples delivered every day from all over the country, which is actually about 50% less than what they were receiving before the pandemic.

Altru Diagnostics CEO Dr. Jesse Howard said, “The doctors’ offices across the country have essentially shut-down. So, that lab is getting a lot less business, but it’s actually been a saving-grace.”

That means they can take on some of the Texas Altru lab’s regular work.

Medical Laboratory Scientist Alexandra Strand stated, “On the back-end, we’re doing a lot of their client relations, data entry, answering phone calls for them, just so they can focus on the testing itself. We also took some of their blood samples and a processing them up here, so they can focus on just the COVID testing.”

Blood and toxicology tests are the main focus in Williston’s lab, but because they have the necessary equipment, its techs will soon join the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Jesse Howard added, “Once the antibody testing is available, they’ll jump in and do a lot of that testing once the reagents become available here in a couple of weeks.”

That will immediately add about 200 more tests to the Williston lab’s daily work-load.

It’s Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, and the MedScan employees say the medical industry is in need of lab techs all over the country. So, if you’re interested in having a healthcare career, but want to focus more on science while helping patients indirectly, then a lab-tech career might be for you.

