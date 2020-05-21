Williston holds second mass-testing event

One hundred and eighty-nine people were tested for COVID-19 at Williston’s second drive-thru screening Thursday. Due to a shortage of supplies at the state lab, the last event had to be cut short.

The health department thought it was important to get an accurate idea of how wide-spread the virus is in Williams County, so Williston High School’s parking lot was transformed into a secured testing site for the second time in a month.

People seemed more eager to be tested at Thursday’s event than the last one. “A lot more people thus far, a lot more. We did not have nearly the lines that we have today,” said Williams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry.

All country residents were encouraged to show up, regardless of whether or not they were showing symptoms. Many did so just for peace of mind.

Carol Rademacher said she was tested “For my own self, so I know if I have it or don’t have it. I’m a senior and I have underlying medical problems. So, that’s what brought me here.”

Some people getting tested said having a bigger testing pool would hopefully lower the percentage of positive cases so the area could get back to normal life quicker.

Carol Vachal said: “More people even if they are healthy, the rating is better. just so that we can be with family and friends, and I mean this isolation, it’s been hard on everybody.”

Mass testing events are collaboration between city, county, and state entities. U.S. army personnel have been travelling across North Dakota to assist.

U.S. Army First Lieutenant Jacob Sommerfeld stated:“You can really see the impact; from family to friends to people that are on the front-lines. It’s truly influential in regards to the safety of the public.”

Medics had a total of 400 tests on-hand.

Two hundred and forty-five tests were administered at May 4’s event, with zero positives. Results from Thursday’s mass testing event will be available in a few days.

