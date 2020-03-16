Williston families help out as schools & daycares close

Parents across North Dakota were told by Gov. Doug Burgum Sunday night that school was canceled for the rest of the week. This was an executive order to allow faculty to prepare if there is a COVID-19 outbreak during spring-break.

The two private schools in Williston are the only ones in town not on spring-break. Many of those parents learned their daycares chose to close their doors as well.

Stay-at-home-moms like Samantha Tuter are stepping up to help those families. She is volunteering to watch two more children, Harper and Graylynn, for free. Daycare spots in Williston are already sparse, and Tuter can relate to others who have moved here from their home-state and are face with unexpected circumstances.

“Most people here don’t have family that they can just reach out to and get that extra help. I can understand the struggle of trying to find last-second childcare,” said Samantha Tuter, mother of three.

Tuter watched the girls Monday, but their mom Miranda Malsom-Moore doesn’t know how long daycare will be closed.

“As a mom and also an employee, we see a lot of illnesses come in and out. So, I thought it was maybe a little too soon, but at the same time, if you can get ahead of it, it’s ten times better,” said Miranda Malsom-Moore, mother & Williston Trinity Christian School executive secretary

While children are enjoying a week off, they might not understand why.

Tuter said: “It’s kind of a hard thing to explain to my kiddo. I don’t want him to be worried or have a care in the world really, besides being a kid.”

Giving information to children without causing unnecessary fear and staying calm is what is often recommended.

Tuter is leading by example, reaching out during a time of crisis to help those in need anyway she can.