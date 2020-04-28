Williston businesses are opening back up

Many Williston businesses are planning to reopen on Friday. Some say the decision comes with risks and adjustments, but so does not having income.

Restaurants like the Williston Brewing Company plan on opening their dine-in services Friday with the state’s recommended restrictions.

They’ll re-arrange tables to six feet apart, deep-clean everything, and will restrict volume to 50% of their 500-person capacity.

“I want us to be able to kind of let our guests feel as normal as possible and still have distancing, and be able to feel like they can live their own life and not be told where they can go and can’t go and when they can go and cant go,” said Williston Brewing Company’s General Manager Christine Clayton.

Minot Mayor Howard Klug says it is important we get the local economy running again, but the threat of the Coronavirus is still prevalent.

“This thing isn’t over, and we have to make sure that we protect ourselves. We don’t want to go backwards on this. We don’t want to get back to where we have more positives every day, and so we have to shut things down again,” said Klug.

Some hair salons we talked with said they plan to open and have a lot of clients to contact.

