Williston and Williams County schools extend closure

Williston Public School District #1 and Williams County School District #8 will remain closed until April 6, according to each district’s website.

Williston Public School District #1 will provide free grab and go meals for all students from 11:30-12:30 Monday to Friday. Meal pickup is at Bakken Elementary and Housing Authority Park.

Williams County School District #8 will provide more information on meal distribution on Friday.

Stay tuned to your school district's websites and Facebook pages for updates.

