Williston Police Department plans birthday surprise

Quarantining and social distancing are not on a child’s birthday wish list.

So, some Williston police officers surprised Max on his eighth birthday by bringing him a cake and his favorite toy, Legos.

They noticed signs in his yard that said “honk for the birthday boy,” and decided to brighten his day.

“To have this act of kindness from you know, really total strangers was such a special way for him to remember this birthday,” said Darcy Olsen, Max’s mom.

Darcy says Max was overwhelmed by the surprise, and this celebration made it a birthday to remember.

