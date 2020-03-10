Williston Missouri Ridge School student film

It's ​lights, camera, action at Missouri Ridge School in Williston all week.

The school is serving as the location for a short-film starring students and staff portraying superheros and villains tackling the subject of bullying.

The school's media arts program partnered with ND Strong and the North Dakota Council of the Arts for a third year to assist in making and producing the movie.

The non-profit organization serves to provide North Dakota students of all ages with hands-on media experience. Students got the opportunity to write a screenplay and have been heavily involved in the filming process.

"We had students working with us behind the scenes, working audio, working as a P.A., helping us with shot lists and all the technical things that go into film-making that most people don't see. Those students have a chance to help us so they understand the process of film-making better and they could possibly do this a career in the future," said Eric Thoemke, ND Strong/ The Film Dudes.

More than fifty students have a roll in the production of the movie. One of the twelve principal cast members has been in all three productions and says the experience is once-in-a-lifetime.

"It is a bit stressful here and there, but its extremely educational and really fun. And the final project is always amazing," said eighth-grader Zakiya Collepy.

The short-film will premiere at the Grand Theatre in Williston on Thursday, May 14.