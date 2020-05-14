Williston High School graduation plans

Williston High School's 2020 graduation is scheduled for May 24 and social distancing will be on full display.

Principal Jason Germundson laid out two scenarios for an in-person event Wednesday night during the school board meeting. The first is to hold the ceremony outdoors at Legends Field. Students would sit in the football stands with their limit of two guests sitting on the track below, all six feet apart. If weather becomes a factor, the second option would be to hold the ceremony in the school's theater with only commencement speakers and school officials. Graduates and guests would be listening on the radio from their vehicles.

"All the students are outside in their cars with their parents. When it's time to get their diplomas, they would come in with their two guests and they would walk in door five, walk into theater. What that looks like with handing the diplomas right now, the state is suggesting you wipe the diploma down and put it on a table and the student grabs it," explains Germundson.

Germundson says he's taking what usually is a 4,000-person event and limiting it to roughly 580. The ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed for guests unable to attend.

